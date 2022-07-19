NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Buys 20,000 Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owned about 0.18% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 109.4% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 21,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 76.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.0% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 58,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 92.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance

P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $643.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

A number of research firms have commented on PTSI. Stephens reduced their price objective on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.