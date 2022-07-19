NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 0.7% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 473.8% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

AMAT opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.15.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.