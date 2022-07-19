NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Purchases Shares of 22,672 Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,672 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONB stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In related news, COO Mark G. Sander bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 387,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,933,604.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Old National Bancorp news, COO Mark G. Sander acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,564 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,604.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

