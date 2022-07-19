NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 3,400 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 55,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 23.2% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $168.26 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.31. The stock has a market cap of $232.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

