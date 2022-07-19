Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Down 27.9% in June

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Up 0.9 %

NRILY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. Nomura Research Institute has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $45.66.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Nomura Research Institute will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

