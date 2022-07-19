Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) PT Raised to SEK 130 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 125 to SEK 130 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.50 ($9.60) to €9.60 ($9.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €10.70 ($10.81) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.40 ($11.52) to €11.50 ($11.62) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.40 to SEK 9.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.95.

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.54. 478,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,295. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordea Bank Abp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

