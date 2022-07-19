Northcoast Research Begins Coverage on Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FELE. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Franklin Electric from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Franklin Electric news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at $763,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,565 shares of company stock worth $2,162,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

