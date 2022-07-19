Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $449.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $492.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $463.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.95.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.70.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.