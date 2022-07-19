Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Given a $510.00 Price Target at Cowen

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) has been assigned a $510.00 price objective by investment analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

NOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.73.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $8.13 on Tuesday, hitting $457.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,606. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.95. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $492.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,873,788,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,895,000 after buying an additional 49,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $516,808,000 after buying an additional 51,837 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.