Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Shares Gap Down to $449.26

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $449.26, but opened at $440.23. Northrop Grumman shares last traded at $449.27, with a volume of 1,437 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.70.

The stock has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

