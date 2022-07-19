Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Up 50.5% in June

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the June 15th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 48.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $624,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,713. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

