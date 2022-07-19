Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,233,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

