NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2022

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $8.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.43. 2,173,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,570. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.81. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $30,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.57.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

