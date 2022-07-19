NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Short Interest Update

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $8.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.43. 2,173,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,570. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.81. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $30,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.57.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.