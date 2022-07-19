Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock Holdings Increased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 43,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 826,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OCSL stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $6.72. 2,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,594. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, President Mathew Pendo acquired 18,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,881 shares of company stock valued at $215,195 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also

