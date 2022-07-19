Oasis Network Price Up 27.6% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $306.46 million and approximately $62.26 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000232 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

