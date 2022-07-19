Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) were up 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 4.01 and last traded at 3.99. Approximately 192,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,347,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OTLY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 12.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of 3.79 and a 200 day moving average of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The company had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 160.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in Oatly Group by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

