Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OXY. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Activity

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 34,473,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,289,204. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544,414 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

