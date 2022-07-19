Oddz Market Cap Achieves $1.27 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. Oddz has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $560,707.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,166.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.73 or 0.05934168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00021566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

