Oddz (ODDZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $560,707.00

Oddz (ODDZ) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $560,707.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,166.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.73 or 0.05934168 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00021566 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001958 BTC.
About Oddz
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
Buying and Selling Oddz
