Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Set at $270.00 by Citigroup

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) has been assigned a $270.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.06.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 3.5 %

ODFL traded up $9.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.65. 495,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,393. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.