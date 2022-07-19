Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Set at $270.00 by Citigroup

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) has been assigned a $270.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.24% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.06.
Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 3.5 %
ODFL traded up $9.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.65. 495,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,393. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
