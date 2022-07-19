Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $4.37 on Friday. Omega Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.23 and a quick ratio of 15.23.

Institutional Trading of Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMGA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 873,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 148.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 509,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 104.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 132.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 96,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

