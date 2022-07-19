OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,100 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the June 15th total of 591,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,211.0 days.

Shares of OMVJF remained flat at $39.98 during midday trading on Monday. 54 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.86. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $39.98 and a one year high of $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

