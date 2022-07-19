OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,100 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the June 15th total of 591,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,211.0 days.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OMVJF remained flat at $39.98 during midday trading on Monday. 54 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.86. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $39.98 and a one year high of $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
