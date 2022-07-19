One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,421 iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises 1.1% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.63. 750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,503. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $284.31 and a 52-week high of $453.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.98.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

