OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 526,520 shares.The stock last traded at $7.08 and had previously closed at $6.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $74,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen W. Powell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,007 shares of company stock worth $418,368 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 67,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.