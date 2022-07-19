Open Platform (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $756,570.44 and approximately $22,612.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,192.75 or 1.00052977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.