Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,697 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $187.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.