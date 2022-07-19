Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

OGEN stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.06. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

