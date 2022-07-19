Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Short Interest Update

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,909,567 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,039,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 662,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 2,099.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 435,328 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 273,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

ORGN traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $5.48. 38,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,641. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. Origin Materials has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 61.85 and a quick ratio of 61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Materials will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

