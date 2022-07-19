Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Short Interest Update

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 355,100 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the June 15th total of 561,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Otonomy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otonomy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 466,081 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otonomy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Otonomy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. 1,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,331. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

