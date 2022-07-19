Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Gap Up to $16.26

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.26, but opened at $17.00. Outset Medical shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OM shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Outset Medical Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 125.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $107,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,656.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,929.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,656.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,269. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $1,996,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $1,009,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Stories

