Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 149.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 151,190 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 56,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 50,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,002. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. The company had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 96.12%.

Insider Activity at Owl Rock Capital

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

