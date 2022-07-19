Oxen (OXEN) Trading Up 8% Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and $458,054.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,311.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,576.33 or 0.06762155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00251425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00109579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00629242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.23 or 0.00545779 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001298 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,143,036 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

