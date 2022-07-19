P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $28.92

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.92, but opened at $30.61. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 222 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.46.
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
