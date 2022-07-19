P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $28.92

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.92, but opened at $30.61. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 222 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

