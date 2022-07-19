PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $7.52 million and $59,015.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007500 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000244 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000447 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000134 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,882,396,056 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

