Pacoca (PACOCA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Million

Pacoca (PACOCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Pacoca coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pacoca has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $18,972.00 worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pacoca has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00503866 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00020701 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001906 BTC.
Pacoca Coin Profile
Pacoca’s total supply is 142,811,394 coins and its circulating supply is 123,107,414 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io.
Buying and Selling Pacoca
