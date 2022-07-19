Pangolin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $442,439.00 (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $442,439.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00392458 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00018903 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001711 BTC.
About Pangolin
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,827,998 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Pangolin Coin Trading
