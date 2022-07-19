Parkside Investments LLC Buys 17,808 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,808 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for 2.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $13,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $33.42. 20,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,903,810. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $39.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

