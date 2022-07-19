Parkside Investments LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,373 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,717 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,983 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $432,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,327,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,703.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $432,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,327,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,056 shares of company stock valued at $13,317,982. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.17 on Tuesday, reaching $171.06. 45,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,724. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.64. The stock has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a PE ratio of 163.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

