Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 21,850 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bausch Health Companies worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

NYSE BHC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 129,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,634. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $30.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.