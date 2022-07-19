Parkside Investments LLC Reduces Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 225,506 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,703,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,504 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,884,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,363,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 345,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,293,568. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,199 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,177 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Recommended Stories

