Parkside Investments LLC Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.26 on Tuesday, reaching $194.44. 19,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,260. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

