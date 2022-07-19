Parkside Investments LLC Sells 69,077 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,077 shares during the quarter. CF Industries makes up approximately 1.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $189,152,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $122,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CF Industries by 1,669.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 865,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 2,056.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 535,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,223,000 after purchasing an additional 510,982 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.25. 53,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.52.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Consumer Edge downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

