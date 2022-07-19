Parkside Investments LLC Takes Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in BioNTech by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in BioNTech by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in BioNTech by 18.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 6,301.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after buying an additional 166,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised BioNTech from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.36.

BNTX stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,728. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.79.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 33.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

