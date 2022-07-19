Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 26,342 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 151.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,027,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,426,336. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $269.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

