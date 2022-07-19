Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,402,000 after acquiring an additional 133,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,223,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE stock traded up $8.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,552. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.30.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.94.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

