Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after buying an additional 226,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.78. 69,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,253,702. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.58. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.