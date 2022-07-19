Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,109. The stock has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.27. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

