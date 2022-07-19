Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.45 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 242.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,835 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.09% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000.

NYSEARCA PSLV traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 33,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,888. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

