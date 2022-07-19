Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $11.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $532.42. 11,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,901. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $539.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.62. The company has a market cap of $208.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.