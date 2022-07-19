Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,348 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,915,982,000 after buying an additional 776,993 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,757,493,000 after buying an additional 82,926 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,723,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ABT traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $109.13. 50,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631,007. The company has a market capitalization of $191.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.84. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

